London: A 45-year-old woman hosted a divorce party for herself as she celebrated being 'finally' free after her 17-year marriage ended. According to a Mirror report, Sonia Gupta organized a colourful party at her UK residence and invited her family and friends to celebrate the lengthy divorce process, which dragged on for 3 years.

Keeping colour as the theme of the party, she wore a bright dress with a ‘finally divorced’ sash, and encouraged her friends to dress up in their most vibrant and flamboyant attire. She wanted the party to reflect her outgoing personality as her marriage muted that aspect of her.

She said: “I chose the theme to be colourful, bright and full of unicorns, as I’m a very bright colourful person. To me, the theme was magic, because after the last 10 years, I think I deserve that little bit of magic.”

Just like she wanted, the divorce party was a fun affair, with a bouncy castle for everyone to enjoy, pink and purple decorations, a rainbow and unicorn theme and a custom cake by Tees Little Cake boutique.

Notably, Sonia got married in 2003 as part of an arranged marriage in India, and moved to UK. However, she soon realised that she did not feel happy despite trying to make things work. She also felt that she and her husband were not a good match for each other.

“I just wanted to be myself again; before my marriage, I was a very active and outgoing person, and after I got married, everything went to hell. When I told my family I wanted out, there was an uproar and no support for me or my mental health, but I had my friends and my two pillars of strength, Mikhal and Shay, who were there to help me on my path. I also received assistance from the Asian single parent network following my divorce,” she said.