She said: “I chose the theme to be colourful, bright and full of unicorns, as I’m a very bright colourful person. To me, the theme was magic, because after the last 10 years, I think I deserve that little bit of magic.”

Just like she wanted, the divorce party was a fun affair, with a bouncy castle for everyone to enjoy, pink and purple decorations, a rainbow and unicorn theme and a custom cake by Tees Little Cake boutique.

Notably, Sonia got married in 2003 as part of an arranged marriage in India, and moved to UK. However, she soon realised that she did not feel happy despite trying to make things work. She also felt that she and her husband were not a good match for each other.

“I just wanted to be myself again; before my marriage, I was a very active and outgoing person, and after I got married, everything went to hell. When I told my family I wanted out, there was an uproar and no support for me or my mental health, but I had my friends and my two pillars of strength, Mikhal and Shay, who were there to help me on my path. I also received assistance from the Asian single parent network following my divorce,” she said.