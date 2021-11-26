Balasore: It’s the wedding season in India and big, fat pompous weddings are making their presence felt in every town and city. As we all know, weddings are just incomplete without music and dancing. While the lively and loud music keeps wedding guests entertained, the same becomes a nuisance for others. In one such bizarre incident that spells the ill effects of noise pollution, a poultry farmer has claimed that 63 of his chickens died due to loud music played during a wedding. The incident has been reported from Odisha’s Balasore district where the owner of a poultry farm alleged that more than 60 broiler chickens in his farm died due to heart attacks caused by the music coming from a bridegroom party that came to his village.Also Read - Viral Video: 13-Year-Old Faridabad Boy Prepares Chilli Potato Like a Pro, People Call Him 'Master Chef' | Watch

According to Hindustan Times, Ranjit Parida said that a bridegroom’s wedding procession came to his village around 11 pm on Sunday night and started playing loud music. They even burst loud firecrackers. He then claimed that he lost 63 of his broiler chickens who died after being affected by the loud music.

“At about 11 pm on Sunday, the bridegroom party from the nearby village of Maitapur arrived at my village with the DJ music playing loudly. The bridegroom party also blasted high-intensity firecrackers. As the sound was too much to bear for the 2000 broiler chickens on my farm, I requested people in the marriage procession to lower the volume. However, they all seemed to be drunk and verbally abused me. The terrified chickens in my farm started running around in fear and an hour later I found 63 chickens dead,” Parida told Hindustan Times.

When the aggrieved farmer consulted with a local veterinarian, he said that the loud noise had caused the birds to go into shock, killing them, according to a report by India Today. He then asked compensation from his neighbour Ramachandra Parida. However, Ramachandra refused to pay for his loss, saying that his allegation is baseless. He asked when chickens are taken from one place to another amid loud horns, then they do not die, then how can they die from the sound of DJ?

Parida has now lodged an FIR with the local police station and the matter is being investigated.