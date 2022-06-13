Mohali: A seven-year-old girl from Punjab’s Ropar has created history and made the country proud by reaching the base camp of Mount Everest. Saanvi Sood has now become the youngest girl in India to wave the Indian flag at the base camp of Mount Everest at a height of 5,364 metres. A Class II student of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, Saanvi achieved this feat on June 9 by scaling the summit with her father Deepak Sood.Also Read - Funny Viral Video: UK Photographer Runs Everest Marathon in Tiger Suit to Save Bengal Tiger

“It was tough but I was determined to reach the summit. Some day, I will scale the Everest,” she told The Times of India. According to her father, she got inspiration to scale the base camp after watching the film, ‘Everest’. Navigating her way through rough and cold terrains, Saanvi made her way through a track of about 65 km in 9 days. However, since she is only seven, she was not allowed to go beyond the base camp.

Elated by the achievement, Director-princpal of YPS Mohali T P S Waraich described Saanvi as an exceptional student passionate about mountaineering, cycling and skating.

A few days back, 10-year-old skater Rhythm Mamania from Mumbai also became one of the youngest Indian mountaineers to climb the Everest base camp, a trek which she completed in 11 days. Her parents – Harshal and Urmi – accompanied her during the trek earlier this month. Her mother said Rhythm loved scaling mountains from the age of five and her first long trek was 21-km Dudhsagar and since then, she has climbed a few peaks in the Sahyadri ranges like Mahuli, Sondai, Karnala and Lohagad.