Viral News: When one thinks of a monument of love, the pristine Taj Mahal is the first image that comes to mind. Over the years, many have tried to build a monument of love for their beloved and now, a man in northern Bosnia has upped the ante by building a rotating house for his wife. Notably, 72-year-old Vojin Kusic designed the house in Srbac. According to Associated Press, the house is built with a green facade and red metal roof, which can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife Ljubica’s shifting desires as to what she would like to see when she looks out of its windows.Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Decorates House with 10,000 Dolls on Mysore Dasara; Pics Go Viral

“After I reached an advanced age and after my children took over the family business, I finally had enough time to task myself with granting my wife her wish” to be able to change the position of rooms in her house whenever she wants, Kusic said.

When Kusic had got married, he had built another, typical house for himself and his wife in which they raised their three children. At the time, his wife wanted their bedrooms to face the sun, so they did. But this meant their living room faced away from the road. After a while, he says his wife complained that “she could not see people entering our front yard” and Kusic had to remodel everything.

“I had to tear down the wall between our two bedrooms to turn them into a living room and move all (electrical) installations. It was a very demanding task, it took a lot from me, but I did what she wanted,” he said.

Kusic, who did not have a chance to go to college, designed and built his rotating house by himself, using electric motors and the wheels of an old military transport vehicle.

“Now, our front door also rotates, so if she spots unwanted guests heading our way, she can spin the house and make them turn away,” he joked.

(With Associated Press inputs)