Kurnool: An 8-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool has become the youngest to scale Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe and one of the seven summits. Gandham Bhuvan Jai achieved the feat on September 18, when he reached the summit of Mt Elbrus (5642 mtrs) along with two other mountaineers–Anmish Varma from Vizag and K Sankaraiah from Anantapur. Upon summiting the peak, Bhuvan proudly displayed the tricolour which had Preamble of Constitution on one side and a picture of BR Ambedkar on the other.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Slips & Falls While Boarding Moving Train, Passengers Save Her | Watch

Climbing Mt. Elbrus exposes the mountaineers to treacherous climate and excessive bodily pressure.

National Convener, Safai Karmachari Andolan, Bezwada Wilson took to Twitter to share the happy news. In a tweet, he wrote, ”Moment of proud for India as 8 year old #BhuvanJai summits #MountElbrus & becomes youngest to climb highest peak in Europe | As he unfurls tricolour with preamble of constitution on one side & Ambedkar on other it reminds what can be achieved when given due opportunities.”

See the picture here:

Moment of proud for India as 8 year old #BhuvanJai summits #MountElbrus & becomes youngest to climb highest peak in Europe | As he unfurls tricolour with preamble of constitution on one side & Ambedkar on other it reminds what can be achieved when given due opportunities pic.twitter.com/Ls95Y4Vec5 — Bezwada Wilson (@BezwadaWilson) September 20, 2021

Hailing from Kurnool district, Bhuvan is a class III student and his father Gandham Chandrudu is an IAS officer. Noting his enthusiasm in sports and particularly, climbing ad mountaineering, his father eencouraged him and sent him to be trained. The sports coach of Rural Development Trust (RDT) at Ananthapuram, Shankaraiah, who had previously scaled Mt Kilimanjaro, trained Bhuvan while he used to stay there at Anantapur.

After the feat, Bhuvan thanked his parents and coaches for the encouragement and opined that many more children could achieve such a feat if an opportunity is given, a Hindu report said.

After the successful expedition, the team will reach India on September 23.