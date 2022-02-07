New Delhi: As millions of people mourn the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, dairy brand Amul also paid tributes to Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Amul shared the new cartoon featuring the celebrated singer in a monochromatic post on Twitter. The doodle features three images of the legendary singer- one where she could be seen singing with a mic stand, another with veena in her hands and the third one gives a glimpse of a younger Lata.Also Read - 'Meri Aawaz Hi..':Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar Through Beautiful Sand Art at Puri Beach | Watch

Honouring the Nightingale of India, the dairy brand wrote, “Hum jahan jahan chalengye apka saaya sath hoga’,” in referencing to her memorable song ‘Tu jahan jahan chlega mera saya sath hoga,’ from 1966 cult classic ‘Mera Saaya’.

See the tweet here:

The veteran singer died at the age of 92 on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Her last rites were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. They paid floral tributes to the late iconic singer. Prominent ministers including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Piyush Goyal and Sharad Pawar were also present.

Officials of the Indian armed forces carried her mortal remains and paid the full state honours. Eight priests dressed in white arrived to conduct the final rites. Blocks of sandalwood were placed at her body while the priests chanted the mantras.

Late Lata Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath accompanied by his son Aadinath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre. She also received a gun salute during the last rites.. Two-day nationnal mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday.

