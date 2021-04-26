New Delhi: As India battles a ferocious second wave of Coronavirus, the country’s healthcare infrastructure is left overburdened with people scrambling for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. In the midst of this health crisis, many on social media are questioning the government’s handling of the current situation, while others have criticised the ruling government of holding election rallies and Kumbh mela when people are dying daily in record numbers. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: Second Wave of Corona Has Shaken The Country, Says PM Modi; Asks People Not to Fall Prey to Rumours | Key Takeaways

On Sunday night, senior journalist Shekhar Gupta too took to Twitter to call out the government’s response to the virus, and wrote, ”As a child of the sixties, I’ve seen every crisis, incl 3 full wars, food shortages, calamities. This is our biggest post-Partition crisis & never has India seen a Govt missing in action like this. No control rooms to call, nobody accountable to reach. It’s a governance rout.”

Responding to his tweet, actor Anupam Kher defended the government and wrote, ”Respected Shekhar Gupta!! This is too much, even by your standards. Corona is a problem for the entire world. We’ve never faced this pandemic before. It’s important to criticise the government but it’s our responsibility to handle this. Don’t worry. Modi will come back! Jai ho!).

Kher’s ‘Aayega to Modi hi’ tweet has now irked the already aggrieved citizens, who are blaming him for playing politics in such times. A section of users took to the comment section to narrate tales of suffering and pain, while pointing out the large number of casualties because of lack of medical facilities.

”Even in these times of calamities he is talking about who will win elections… So shameful,” wrote one user.

Anupam Kher's today tweeted saying "Aayega to Modi hi" at the time when thousands are dying in India every day due to lack of medical facilities. It's better that our spineless celebs remain silent only. — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) April 25, 2021

Sir,Have the gumption to speak "Aayega toh Modi hi" outside any Casualty/Emergency ward in Delhi or Crematoriums https://t.co/lgAfQR810M will be vapourised by the Patients family n friends.Speaking in comfort of your home is very easy. — Ajeet Singh (@ajeetsin) April 25, 2021

Anupam ji I was your fan once. But after seeing your this message I feel ashamed of myself.

If you have guts, go and stand outside any hospital and chant "Aayega to Modi hi" . People will let you know ki kub aayega — Shrey SharmaINC (@SharmaincShrey) April 25, 2021

कुछ तस्वीरें और घटनाएं, जीवन भर आपका पीछा करती हैं। आगरा की तस्वीर उन्ही में से एक है। पति को अस्पताल में जगह नहीं मिली। सांसें टूट रही थी। महिला बदहवास थी। समझ नहीं आ रहा था क्या करे। वो पति को मुँह से साँस देने को कोशिश करती रही। नहीं बचा पायी। लेकिन आप मोदी लाओ बस.. pic.twitter.com/rQf2g1xNNe — chaman gupta (@Chamangupta_) April 25, 2021

Anupam ji…kisi ko follow karna sahi hai even I follow bjp lekin andh bhakt hona kaha tak sahi hai??how can u justify kumbh mela,bengal rallies?was dat really necessary even for a govt who is dealing this for the first time(waise I hope u know ki aapki govt ko itna to pata hoga) — Pragati Agarwal (@PragatiAgarwa89) April 25, 2021

अनुपम जी ICU से बाहर हूं, किसी के अपने ही हर थोड़ी देर में बैग बन कर बाहर आ रहे हैं। मोदी फिर भी नहीं आ रहा।

बस यही कहना था आपको ,🙏 — प्रेरणा 💙 (@prena_) April 26, 2021

I was big fan of yours and I have never been against Modi but this " Aayega toh Modi hi" thing shows how far our obsessions have gone. I had huge respect for you. — Neha Mangal (@nehamangal2) April 25, 2021

Hospitals ke bahar oxygen, bed aur plasma ke liye tadpate logo se jakar ek bar kahiye "Aayega toh modi hi". Beraham insan, it no more a natural calamity, people dying not just because of COVID but due to lack of medical facilities, and what gobhi ji did in this 1yr of time span? — Pukesh Shori 🏹 (@Pukesh2) April 25, 2021

Anupam Kher's statement that "aayega to modi hi", sounds like teasing the country. — Aakanksha (@im_akks_) April 25, 2021

This line "aayega to Modi hi" is a slap by Anupam Kher on the face of each and every victim of #covid19 who died due to lack of oxygen & their family members. It is THIS arrogance which Indian needs to come together against. In btwn, he lives in America, not Kashmir.#Modi https://t.co/TTqfnQqcQ5 — Md Adnan Ansari (@MdAdnan76761393) April 25, 2021

The country recorded a total of 354,531 coronavirus cases and 2,806 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new single-day high since the pandemic began last year, the health ministry’s data showed on Monday. With the fresh rise, the active cases in India surpassed the 28 lakh mark. Meanwhile, IIT scientists have predicted that active coronavirus cases in India may reach 33-35 lakh by mid May to 38-48 lakh infections.