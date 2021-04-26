New Delhi: As India battles a ferocious second wave of Coronavirus, the country’s healthcare infrastructure is left overburdened with people scrambling for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. In the midst of this health crisis, many on social media are questioning the government’s handling of the current situation, while others have criticised the ruling government of holding election rallies and Kumbh mela when people are dying daily in record numbers. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: Second Wave of Corona Has Shaken The Country, Says PM Modi; Asks People Not to Fall Prey to Rumours | Key Takeaways
On Sunday night, senior journalist Shekhar Gupta too took to Twitter to call out the government’s response to the virus, and wrote, ”As a child of the sixties, I’ve seen every crisis, incl 3 full wars, food shortages, calamities. This is our biggest post-Partition crisis & never has India seen a Govt missing in action like this. No control rooms to call, nobody accountable to reach. It’s a governance rout.”
Responding to his tweet, actor Anupam Kher defended the government and wrote, ”Respected Shekhar Gupta!! This is too much, even by your standards. Corona is a problem for the entire world. We’ve never faced this pandemic before. It’s important to criticise the government but it’s our responsibility to handle this. Don’t worry. Modi will come back! Jai ho!).
Kher’s ‘Aayega to Modi hi’ tweet has now irked the already aggrieved citizens, who are blaming him for playing politics in such times. A section of users took to the comment section to narrate tales of suffering and pain, while pointing out the large number of casualties because of lack of medical facilities.
”Even in these times of calamities he is talking about who will win elections… So shameful,” wrote one user.
The country recorded a total of 354,531 coronavirus cases and 2,806 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new single-day high since the pandemic began last year, the health ministry’s data showed on Monday. With the fresh rise, the active cases in India surpassed the 28 lakh mark. Meanwhile, IIT scientists have predicted that active coronavirus cases in India may reach 33-35 lakh by mid May to 38-48 lakh infections.