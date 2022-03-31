Viral News: Whether it be humans or animals, friendships of all kinds exist. One such story of an unusual friendship is being widely shared on the internet after a woman revealed that she let a bird build a nest in her hair for almost three months. In a Twitter post, the woman named Hannah Bourne-Taylor claimed that she sheltered a bird for 84 days after being abandoned by its flock.Also Read - Maharashtra Bird Flu Scare: After Thane, Samples In Palghar Found Positive For Avian Influenza

Notably, Hannah, a resident of London, relocated to Ghana to start her new life and work there as a photographer and copywriter. However, on one particular day during the rainy season in 2018, a she found a little bird who was separated from its flock. She also found the blown nest that fell from a mango tree due to strong winds. “He was the size of my little finger, with feathers the colour of Rich Tea biscuits, inky eyes, and a small bill like pencil lead,” Hannah wrote while narrating her journey to The Guardian.

” He was abandoned by his flock, his nest blown from the mango tree. His eyes were tightly shut and he was shuddering, too young to survive alone. I placed him in a cardboard box with tea towels, mimicking a nest, and stayed up all night, researching how to care for him,” she added.