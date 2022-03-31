Viral News: Whether it be humans or animals, friendships of all kinds exist. One such story of an unusual friendship is being widely shared on the internet after a woman revealed that she let a bird build a nest in her hair for almost three months. In a Twitter post, the woman named Hannah Bourne-Taylor claimed that she sheltered a bird for 84 days after being abandoned by its flock.Also Read - Maharashtra Bird Flu Scare: After Thane, Samples In Palghar Found Positive For Avian Influenza
Notably, Hannah, a resident of London, relocated to Ghana to start her new life and work there as a photographer and copywriter. However, on one particular day during the rainy season in 2018, a she found a little bird who was separated from its flock. She also found the blown nest that fell from a mango tree due to strong winds. “He was the size of my little finger, with feathers the colour of Rich Tea biscuits, inky eyes, and a small bill like pencil lead,” Hannah wrote while narrating her journey to The Guardian.
” He was abandoned by his flock, his nest blown from the mango tree. His eyes were tightly shut and he was shuddering, too young to survive alone. I placed him in a cardboard box with tea towels, mimicking a nest, and stayed up all night, researching how to care for him,” she added.
Hannath then started taking care of the bird and even consulted experts to guide her. “Each day, he made little nests in my hair, on the groove of my collarbone, which filled me with awe. He’d tuck himself under a curtain of hair and gather individual strands with his beak, sculpting them into a round of woven locks, resembling a small nest, then settling inside. He would allow it to unravel when he was done and start again the next day,” Hannah said.
A wildlife expert told Hannah that it would take at least 12 weeks to prepare the little bird for the wild. After the period ended, the bird got strong enough to fly and join his flock by the end of year. “I’d watch out for him when the finches flew past. I still cry when I think of him,” Bourne-Taylor remarked.
“Raising him told me to live in present and changed me forever” Hannah added. Hannah has since written about her time in Ghana in her new book, ‘Fledgling’.