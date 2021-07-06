Graz (Australia): If it isn’t the stuff of an absolute nightmare, then we don’t know what it! In an incident that will leave you absolutely horrified, a 65-year-old Austrian man was bitten in the ‘genital area’ by his neighbour’s pet python. According to a Daily Mail report, the man paid a visit to the bathroom at around 6am on Monday and felt a “pinch in the area of his genitals” sometime after he sat down on the toilet. When he looked down, he was stunned to see a 5-foot snake inside his toilet bowl. Also Read - 16-Feet-Long Python Found in Sugarcane Field in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, People Take Selfies With It

Thankfully, the snake was not venomous, so the victim sustained only minor injuries. However, he might forever fear going to the toilet!

Notably, the python belonged to a 24-year-old neighbour of the elderly man, which had apparently escaped unnoticed from the apartment. Though it’s not exactly clear how the snake escaped, the police suspect it may have made its way through the drains.

Later, a local reptile expert was called in to retrieve the snake and return it to its owner. The 24-year-old man now faces an investigation on suspicion of causing bodily harm by negligence. Police said the victim’s neighbour kept a total of 11 non-venomous snakes and a gecko in his apartment in terrariums and drawers.

According to an Independent report, reticulated pythons, which are native to southeast Asia, are the world’s largest snakes and do not attack humans by nature.