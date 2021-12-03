Utah: For many people, marriage means a life-long commitment and an unassailable promise. However, there are also some who are addicted –not to their partner, but to the very idea of marriage. One such woman is Monette Dias, based in Utah, who recently appeared on the TLC show Addicted To Marriage where she opened up about unusual fixation. Notably, the 52-year-old woman has been married 11 times, and she’s hoping to make it an even dozen, People reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Thanks Son With Chappal Ki Pitai As He Welcomes Her With Flowers At Airport

In the show, she describes herself ‘boy crazy’, and says she’s been that way ever since she had her first crush at 2 years old. She explained: “I fall in love fast, and when I add it all up, I guess I’ve been proposed to twenty-eight times.” ”I always fantasized about what my wedding would be like, what my husband would be like. And I am definitely in love with love,” she added. When relationships don’t work out for her, Monette says she just needs “to find another actor” to fit into her movie.

She’s had so many husbands that her family members have trouble keeping track of all the men she’s been married to.

Can you name all of your sister's ex-husbands?

Marcie: …. 😂 #AddictedToMarriage pic.twitter.com/RLI26GAcpH — TLC Network (@TLC) November 17, 2021

Well, there was another significant reason that led her to tie the knot multiple times. Owing to her Christian faith, she’d been raised to believe that sex outside of marriage was wrong. “I would be dating a guy for a couple of months, and when you can’t have sex they’re like, ‘Oh, let’s get married’,” she told New York Post.