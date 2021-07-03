Chennai: At a time when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country and was at its peak with shortages of medicines, oxygen, and hospital beds, the ones who came to rescue were the auto drivers who turned their autorickshaws into auto ambulances. And, now when cases are declining and people are being inspired to take vaccines against the deadly virus, a Chennai-based artist has taken the initiative to create awareness among people about the importance of vaccines to get to our normal lives. Also Read - CM Pramod Sawant Plans To Ramp-Up Vaccination Drive In Goa, Announces Tika Utsav 1.2 From July 5

Several photos and videos of the 'vaccine auto' that hit the streets of Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai have now gone viral on social media. The posts went viral after it was shared on Instagram by a page named the Art Kingdom who is behind the design of the vaccine auto. The Covid-19 'Vaccine Auto' was designed by Chennai-based artist B. Gowtham, and the core idea behind this is "to create awareness among people about how vaccine is important to build immunity in our communities faster and can get back to normal lives".

“The COVID-19 VACCINE AUTO . The core idea is to create awareness among people about how vaccine is important to build immunity in our communities faster and can get back to normal lives.we @artkingdom designed the complete outlook of the work. As usual we worked with complete waste to design the outlook,” read the caption of the posts about the ‘vaccine auto’.

The auto has been painted blue in color and designed with huge vaccine needles protruding from all its sides. The auto also has a vaccine vial at its top and a banner speaking about COVID-19 vaccines on its front. This vaccination awareness drive was started by the auto on June 25. It also has an audio system that plays information about vaccination along with guidelines about adopting Covid appropriate behavior.