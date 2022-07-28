Biharsharif: In a bizarre incident, hospital authorities in Bihar’s Biharsharif were left shocked after a man bitten by a snake captured and carried the reptile to show to doctors. The incident happened on Wednesday when the man identified as Surendra Prasad carried the snake which he had captured after being bitten by it and presented it before the doctors in the emergency ward. He did it so that the doctors could identify it and accordingly provide him treatment. Commotion soon broke out as he took out the snake. All the doctors, nursing staff and patients ran outside at the sight of the snake. The snake was then recaptured and put back into the bag Prasad was carrying with him.Also Read - Mid-Air Horror: Flight Attendant Finds Severed Snake Head in Meal | WATCH

Notably, the snake bit Surendra on his foot when he was working in the agricultural field. However, he was not afraid of the reptile, and managed to capture it and took it home.

“I was suspecting that it was not a poisonous snake. Still, I captured it and took it home. When my health deteriorated around midnight, my family members took me to the Sadar hospital. When I revealed that a snake had bitten me, the doctors present in the emergency ward immediately asked which snake. Then I pulled the snake from the bag and put it on their table,” he said. “I was thinking that doctors would identify the snake and accordingly provide me treatment. I have no intention to scare anyone in the hospital,” he added.

He is currently admitted in the general ward and recuperating.

(With IANS inputs)