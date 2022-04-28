Agra: It’s the marriage season in India and all sorts of crazy and funny incidents are coming to the fore. In one such bizarre incident reported from Agra, a bride ran away with jewelry after locking her husband and other family members inside the house. The incident happened on April 25 in Agra’s Shahganj area, just 10 hours after the bride reached her in-laws home.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Helps Bride Get Ready on Wedding Day, Netizens Say 'Kitna Care Karta Hai' | Watch

The whole case

The case pertains to a silver artisan living in Shahganj police station area, who was looking for a bride. About two months ago, an employee of a factory resident of Tajganj told that he is also looking for a groom for his sister-in-law. The two sides met and they agreed to the wedding. Meanwhile, the bride’s brother-in-law told that that the girl’s family is poor, so they will not be able to bear the cost of the wedding. The groom’s side then took the responsibility of bearing the wedding expenses on both sides. After the agreement, the baarat procession from Agra reached Gorakhpur on 25 April and the couple got married according to the customs. The bride reached Agra on the morning of 26 April.

At around 12 o’clock on the night of April 26, the bride woke up quietly and escaped by climbing the wall of the house’s courtyard. Before fleeing, she latched the mother-in-law’s and groom’s room from outside. When the family members found out that the bride had absconded, they were left stunned. Meanwhile, when the colony watchman saw the bride going out late at night, he got suspicious and refused to open the gate. When he tried to question the bride, she threatened the watchman and escaped.

After the groom and his family members broke free from the house, they even went looking for the bride all night, but to no avail. Dejected, the family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint. The police is now checking the CCTV footage of the colony and surroundings.