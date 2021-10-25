Aluva: The internet is full of several stories of how people ordered phones and ended up receiving bizarre stuff instead. In yet another incident of confusion by an online shopping site, a customer got a rude shock when he received a soap after ordering an Apple iPhone 12. According to a DNA report, Noorul Ameen, a resident of Aluva, a suburb of the city of Kochi in Kerala, was patiently waiting for his Apple iPhone 12 worth Rs 70,900. However, he received a soap worth a few rupees and a Rs 5 coin.Also Read - Flipkart Sale: Rs 11,000 Discount on Apple iPhone; Apple AirPods Prices Slashed

Notably, Ameen had ordered the iPhone through his Amazon Pay Card after paying a sum of Rs 70,900 on October 12. He also made an ‘unboxing’ video, which is compulsory nowadays due to the rise in online fraud cases. However, after finding the Vim dishwash bar and a Rs 5 coin inside the package on October 15, he filed a complaint with the police station.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the phone that Noorul had ordered was already being used by someone in Jharkhand since September.

“We contacted Amazon authorities and the Telangana-based seller. The phone has been in use in Jharkhand since September 25 this year, even though the order was placed only in October. When we contacted the seller, he said the phone was out of stock and that the amount paid by Noorul would be returned,” DNA quoted an officer as saying.

In a similar incident, a man said he allegedly received 2 bars of Nirma soap instead of the iPhone he had ordered Flipkart during the e-commerce website’s Big Billion Days Sale. After the goof-up, Singh complained on Flipkart’s customer care and the company reportedly accepted the mistake after some days of the him pushing and negotiating with the delivery partner. The company also cancelled the phone order and made a refund to the customer for the same.