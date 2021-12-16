Supaul: A barn owl was rescued by Forest Department officials in Bihar’s Supaul on Wednesday. The rare bird is generally found in the US, England and parts of European countries and rarely in India. Sunil Kumar Sharan, DFO, Supaul, said he received information about the barn owl from Daparakha village under Triveniganj police station area.

"The rare bird was spotted in the house of one Rahul Kumar in Daparakha village. The owl was spotted when a murder of crows were pecking it. "He rescued the owl and put it in a cage until we arrived in the village," Sharan said.

“The owl is under observation. It is a rare bird having huge demand in international market. It is generally found in countries with low temperature. This is the ideal time in which the bird can stay in North India,” he said.

In India, many people purchase it during Diwali. It is also called a good luck bird which is said to bring prosperity.

“We have intimated senior wildlife officials of Patna. We will take action on the basis of their direction,” he said.