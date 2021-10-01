Chandigarh: ‘What’s in a name?’, you ask? Apparently, a lot! Turns out, Indian Football team’s goalkeeper Amrinder Singh is bearing the brunt of having a similar name to that of former Punjab chief minister and has been inadvertently been dragged in Punjab politics. In a case of mistaken identity, Amrinder Singh, goalkeeper of Indian football team has been wrongly tagged in several tweets meant for Capt Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman's Hair Catches Fire While Working in Kitchen, But She Realises It After 45 Seconds | Watch

The possible reason for the goof-up could be the spelling of the names. Goalkeeper Amrinder’s Twitter handle reads @Amrinder_1 while ex-Punjab CM’s handle goes by the name ‘@capt_amarinder”. But, the football player is just fed up now, so much so that he had to issue a clarification. He made a public plea in a tweet to sort out the confusion, requesting media and journalists not to tag him.

In a tweet, the football player said, ”Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me.”

See the tweet here:

Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab 🙏😂 Please stop tagging me. — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) September 30, 2021

Many sympathized with him, while others found the confusion hilarious. Some others made fun of media. Former Punjab CM also reacted to his post while wishing him good luck for his game. He tweeted, ”I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead.”

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

One user wrote, ”Thanks for this. We Indians now know who is the goalkeeper of the Indian Football Team.”

Here are some other reactions:

Must be even more traumatic as most mistagged tweets would be about political self-goals! — Nitin Tej Ahuja (@nitinta) September 30, 2021

Thanks for this. We Indians now know who is the goalkeeper of the Indian Football Team https://t.co/9NfuVvV3VV — Nitesh Singh (@TheNiteshSingh) September 30, 2021

Lol!!! This is so Funny! https://t.co/j1RBXYKieb — Dipiya Dilawari (@Dipdil) September 30, 2021

The dilemma of being Amarinder Singh https://t.co/XiNZ5WmPU5 — Ritesh Lakhi (@RiteshLakhi) September 30, 2021

Notably, 28-year-old Amrinder Singh plays for ATK Mohun Bagan football club. He has been ruled out of the Indian team for the SAFF Championships starting in the Maldives on October 1, as he recently tested Covid positive. He has been replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.