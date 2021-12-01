Viral News: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. After COVID-19 strain Omicron was identified, Mahindra took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the poster of a 1963 Italian film titled ‘Omicron‘. In his tweet, he informed that the poster was shared by one of the friends and lamented how someone else ‘beat him in writing a script’ titled ‘Omicron’.Also Read - Omicron Outbreak: World On High Alert As New Variant Spread To More Countries. List Here

“And after my last tweet, a school buddy sent me this…someone already beat me to writing a script titled Omicron,” he tweeted. Notably, the movie doesn’t have much in common with the current COVID-19 situation. The movie is about an alien who takes over the body of a human to learn about the planet in order for the alien’s race to take over.

“1963 movie OMICRON. An alien takes over the body of an Earthman in order to learn about the planet so his race can take it over” read the descripton of the film shared by Mahindra