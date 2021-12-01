Viral News: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. After COVID-19 strain Omicron was identified, Mahindra took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the poster of a 1963 Italian film titled ‘Omicron‘. In his tweet, he informed that the poster was shared by one of the friends and lamented how someone else ‘beat him in writing a script’ titled ‘Omicron’.Also Read - Omicron Outbreak: World On High Alert As New Variant Spread To More Countries. List Here
“And after my last tweet, a school buddy sent me this…someone already beat me to writing a script titled Omicron,” he tweeted. Notably, the movie doesn’t have much in common with the current COVID-19 situation. The movie is about an alien who takes over the body of a human to learn about the planet in order for the alien’s race to take over.
“1963 movie OMICRON. An alien takes over the body of an Earthman in order to learn about the planet so his race can take it over” read the descripton of the film shared by Mahindra
In an earlier tweet, Mahindra had written that he hoped that at some point in the future a thriller movie will be made “where COVID variants are the dark forces & are attacked by an ‘Avenger’ hero called Omicron who compels the evil variants to mutate into a docile flu.”
A few days back, South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa alerted the World Health Organization in recent days, and it has now been seen in travelers arriving in several countries, from Australia to Israel to the Netherlands.
India has so far not reported any case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament on Tuesday, underlining that the government has taken measures to ensure that it does not reach the country.
(With Agency Inputs)