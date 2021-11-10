Viral News: While modern people rely on things like raw eggs and fluids to get rid of a hangover, the ancient also had their own way to prevent them. And no, it wasn’t any edible item but a gold ring! Yes, an antique gold ring decorated with a semiprecious stone was recently unearthed during an excavation in Israel’s Yavne and archaeologists believe that it may have been used as a hangover cure.Also Read - Behold The 7,525-Carat Rhino Emerald, The Largest Gemstone Discovered at Zambian Mine | See Pics

The ancient jewel, which weighs 5.11 grammes, was uncovered while archaeologists were excavating a wine factory dating back to the Byzantine era in the city of Yavne, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority. It is believed to date back to at least the 7th Century, but may be up to four centuries older, the IAA said.

In a press release, Amir Golani –archaeologist and an expert on ancient jewellery at the IAA–said that amethyst may have been worn to prevent the ill-effects of drinking too much alcohol. “The person who owned the ring was affluent, and the wearing of the jewel indicated their status and wealth. Such rings could be worn by both men and women,” Dr Amir Golani added.

According to a Facebook post by Israel Antiquities Authority, amethyst is mentioned in the Bible as one of the 12 types of stones on the High Priest’s breastplate. Many virtues have been associated with this gem, including preventing hangovers, which is ironic as the ring was discovered near the Byzantine wine factory.

The excavation site has been dated to the 7th century, at the end of the Byzantine era and the beginning of the Early Islamic period, while experts believe the ring might be earlier. The researchers also speculated the ring may have been an heirloom that was passed down several generations before it got lost in the winery.