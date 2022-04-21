Dharmavaram: A loomsman from Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh has shown his unique devotion to Lord Rama by weaving a 60-metre-long silk sari with Jai Sri Ram written 32,200 times in 13 Indian languages. According to a report by India Today, the silk cloth is 60 metres long, 44 inches wide, and the slogan Jai Shri Ram has been woven into it 32,200 times in 13 Indian languages.Also Read - Viral Video: 10-Foot-Long Alligator Walks Near Houses in Florida, Goes in Nearby Lake. Watch

The weaver has been identified as40-year-old Jujaru Nagaraju, a handloom weaver from Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district. He has dubbed the one-of-its kind special silk sari as the “Rama Koti Vastram”. Not just the slogans in different languages, the sari also has 168 different pictorial depictions of Lord Ram from the Ramayana’s Sundarakand.

The task wasn’t easy to accomplish and a lot of effort as well as money went into making the unique saree. Nagaraju spent 4 months to design and weave the 16 kg silk cloth. Along with him, three people worked daily to create the garment. The loomsman invested Rs 1.5 lakh from his personal savings to create the masterpiece. He has now decided to gift the sari to Ayodhya Ramalayam.