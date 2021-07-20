Visakhapatnam: Battula Balarama Krishna, a prominent businessman from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh has made it to the headlines for sparing no expenses while gifting his newlywed daughter during the Ashadha Masam — the holy month in Telugu tradition. Battula’s daughter Pratyusha recently got married to one Pawan Kumar, son of a prominent businessman from Yanam in Puducherry, and shifted there. And as the newlywed couple was about to celebrate their first Ashadha Masam, Battula decided to make it a memorable one with his special gifts.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Reacts to Viral Video of Pure Gold Ferrari Car, Calls it 'A Lesson on How Not to Spend Money When Wealthy' | WATCH

In a bid to make his daughter Pratyusha's first Ashadha Masam a memorable one, Battula sent 1000 kg fish, 1000 kg vegetables, 250 kg prawns, 250 kg grocery items, 250 jars of pickles, 250 kg sweets, 50 chicken, 10 goats. The huge delivery of a truckload of items was sent to Pratyusha's residence in Yanam, leaving everyone including her husband and her in-laws surprised and stunned to see the rally of gifts sent by the bride's father. Soon after this news became the talk of the town and started making rounds on the internet.

As per Telugu tradition, the holy month of Ashadha is very significant for all newlywed couples and especially for the brides. During this month, the bride applies Mehendi on her hands, and as per belief the colour of her Mehendi showcases the amount of love the woman will receive from her husband and in-laws. During this month, the bride also receives gifts from her parents.