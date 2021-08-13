Prakasam: Proving ‘true love never dies,’ a woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district has built a temple dedicated to her dead husband. The temple is made of marble and has a bust-size statue of her husband, Ankireddy. She even offers prayers and performs puja in front of his statue every day. According to a report by ABP Live, Prakasam Ankireddy and Padmavathi were wed a few years ago, however, the husband died in a tragic accident.Also Read - Pet Love: Andhra Man Erects Bronze Statue of His Late Dog on 5th Death Anniversary | See Pics

Padmavathi was devastated by his untimely death and remained distraught even four years after his demise. However, she recently revealed that her husband came to her in her dreams and requested her to build a temple for him. She immediately sprung into action, and erected a marble idol in the form of her husband, by taking help from help from her husband’s friend Tirupathi Reddy and his son Shivashankar Reddy.

Ever since then, she has been performing puja there every day and prays for the family’s well-being. Not only that, Padmavathi offers special prayers on weekends and distributes food in her husband’s name. She said that when her husband was alive, she saw him as God.

This grand gesture of everlasting love and devotion has moved the hearts of netizens and made them emotional. Her son Shivashankar Reddy said that he deemed himself blessed to be born to a couple that was so devoted to each other and called his parents an ideal couple.

