Bhubaneswar: Dressed in her wedding attire, pictures and videos of an enraged bride staging a dharna outside her groom's house are going viral on social media. If you're wondering what made the bride stage a protest, then let us tell you that the angry bride decided to teach her no-show groom a lesson after he failed to reach the wedding venue. This incident has been reported from Odisha's Berhampur city when the bride was left stranded by her to-be husband at the mandap.

As per reports, the bride, Dimple Dash, and her groom, Sumeet Sahu, were allegedly already married to each other legally at a marriage registrar's office last year. However, due to some bitterness the bride returned to her parental home. But, a while ago the families decided to resolve the issues and also planned to solemnize the marriage through customary Hindu rituals in the presence of limited guests. However, when Dimple and her family reached the mandap, there was no sight of Sumeet nor any member of his family. According to the bride, the groom's family did not turn up at all and even failed to respond to repeated calls and messages.

Following this, Dimple lost her cool and decided to go to her in-laws' home along with her mother and stage a dharna right outside the groom's house. Speaking to the media, she also said that if her husband doesn't take her to his home, she will hurt herself. As per an IndiaToday report, Dimple said, "We got our marriage registered on September 7 in 2020. My in-laws have been torturing me since day one, they even locked me in a room upstairs once. Earlier, my husband supported me. But as the days passed, my husband sided with his family, following which we lodged a complaint at the Mahila police station. After that, my father-in-law came to my house and asked that we leave all the bitterness behind and conduct a wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals."

“November 22 was fixed for the wedding. When my husband did not turn up, we were forced to come here,” added Dimple sitting outside her groom’s house.