Purnia: Of late, we have heard rather bizarre stories of grooms and brides calling off their wedding due to silly reasons. A similar incident has surfaced from Bihar’s Purnia where a groom refused to get married after his family members were served food late. According to India Today, the incident took place in Iswari Tola at Batauna village of Mohani Panchayat in Purnia.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Bride Throws Away Barfi As Groom Feeds Her, Internet Says Didi Chill

Notably, the groom Rajkumar Oraon, a resident of Amari Kukraun, reached the wedding venue with his baarat at the scheduled time. As the wedding rituals were being observed, there was a delay in feeding the family members of the groom. This irked the groom’s father so much that he refused to go ahead with the wedding ceremony and decided to return.

The locals and the panchayat then intervened in the matter and tried to resolve the matter between the two sides. However, by then, the groom had already fled the venue and the marriage had to be called off. Meanwhile, the groom’s father paid the bride’s family the expenses incurred for cooking the food, along with the bike and all other gifts received by the groom.

The bride’s mother has now lodged a complaint against the groom and his father at the Kasba police station and the matter is being investigated.

In a similar incident last year, a groom in Sukinda canceled his marriage just moments before the wedding rituals were about to start. the 27-year-old groom, identified as Ramakant Patra, was upset after the bride’s family failed to serve his kin mutton at the feast. He went ahead to marry another woman before returning home.