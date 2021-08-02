Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, almost 300 stray dogs were poisoned to death and buried in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. An animal rights activist has alleged that the dogs were killed on July 24, on the orders of the panchayat staff of Lingapalem and were later dumped in a pit near a lake. The horrific incident has sparked outrage on social media and netizens have demanded strict against the Panchayat members.Also Read - Animal Cruelty: Dog Brutally Beaten to Death by 3 Youths in Kerala, Outraged Netizens Trend 'Justice For Bruno'

According to India Today, Fight for Animals activist Lalitha said that the panchayat of Lingapalem in West Godavari district had resolved to get rid of stray dogs in and around the village. But instead of sterilizing them, the gram panchayat engaged dog killers, who poisoned the dogs.

Andhra Pradesh: Around 300 stray dogs allegedly killed & dumped in a pit by panchayat staff that reportedly injected them with poison, in Lingapalem, West Godavari Dharmaji Gudem Sub Inspector Ramesh says "An animal rights activist complained to us on 29th July. FIR registered" pic.twitter.com/FZ5J7idQlD — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2021

“I went to the site and saw many dog carcasses that were partially decomposed. After my inquiry, came to know that panchayat officials engaged some dog killers who killed the animals with poisoned injection,” she told India Today.

Reacting to the horrific cruelty, BJP National Secretary and co-incharge of Andhra Pradesh unit Sunil Deodhar asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to punish the guilty. “Animal Lovers & any sensible human should not let these barbaric killers go unpunished,” he tweeted.

As result of patronising evils, 300 innocent stray dogs were poisoned & dumped in pits in Lingapalem, Andra Pradesh#AnimalLovers & any sensible human should not let these barbaric killers go unpunished.

CM @ysjagan must bring out those guiltily to justice.@byadavbjp pic.twitter.com/9WnHU0XJIi — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, one user condemned the shocking incident and wrote, ”Why Only Animals for Death? They don’t have Rights to Live? Want a strick Action against This,” while another said, ”Shocking indeed. Those ghouls must be punished!”

Here is how Twitter is reacting over the matter:

Even a satanic ritual would be more human!

In West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

-More than 300 stray dogs were poisoned to death and buried claims an animals activist.

– Panchayat ordered to kill stray dogs instead of sterilizing them.#DeathOfHumanity — Rahul Sharma (@RS_Swaraj) August 2, 2021

Pm modi #nomore50 when are we gonna imply it? Does the life of 300 stray dogs not value you which were poisoned to death please take stricter actions or people will start abusing you on this behavior of yours — Vruddhi Kanani (@KananiVruddhi) August 1, 2021

Are you know that 300 speechless stray dog poisoned to death and throw in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari. Where are the so called animal activist are know which give gyaan during the Holi and Diwali that dog scared of crackers sound or color is harmful?#AndhraPradesh #dog pic.twitter.com/kMDUH8siub — Aman Sarda 🇮🇳 (@tecyard) August 2, 2021

This is ridiculous. We must speak against this cruelty. We must demand action. — Vegan India Movement (@VeganIndiaMovt) August 2, 2021

Karma will catch up with the guilty or might have already caught up with the culprits. — PratapIndian1🇮🇳 (@Indian1Pratap) August 2, 2021

Dharmajigudem Sub Inspector Ramesh told ANI, “Lingapalem village panchayat staff have got killed almost 300 stray dogs in the village on July 24. The matter came to light when an animal rights activist named Challapalli Srilata complained to Dharmajigudem police on July 29.”

“Challapalli Srilata in her complaint said that she came to know that almost 300 stray dogs were killed with poisonous injections and were mercilessly thrown in a pit dug nearby village pond. Based on her complaint, Dharmajigudem police station cops have registered a case under section 429 of IPC and Section 11(l) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960”, the police official added.

The police have registered a case in this regard and have launched an inquiry.

(With ANI inputs)