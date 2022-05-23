Chhindwara: A beggar hailing from Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh has gone viral after he bought a moped worth Rs 90,000 as a gift for his wife. Notably, the man identified as Santosh Sahu, is disabled and earns his living by begging. As his legs do not move, he used to sit in a tricycle and beg for alms along with his wife, Munni Sahu. Santosh used to sit on the tricycle and Munni would push his tricycle forward.Also Read - Meet Raju Patel, The New-Age Digital Beggar Who Accepts Money Via PhonePe | See Pics

However, the couple used to encounter a lot of trouble in moving about to ask for alms due to bad roads and extreme weather. Seeing her wife fall ill and face difficulties because of it, he decided to buy a moped for her as a gift.

But it wasn’t easy to collect such a huge amount of money. The couple usually earns about Rs. 300 to 400 every day, begging at bus stands, temples and mosques. Sahu slowly started saving money and collected Rs 90, 000 over a period of 4 years. He finally bought the vehicle after paying for it in cash. Both of them now go out to beg together on the same moped.

The man’s thoughtful gesture for his wife is being hailed on social media. Many are also calling it a beautiful act of love.