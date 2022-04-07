Viral News: A picture of an security question at a US airport has left social media in splits, triggering a wave of amused responses. The image is from a self-check-in counter where the in-built system asks a person, “Are you a terrorist?”. The question had two options: Yes and no. The picture was shared by a Twitter user named Rajat Suresh with a caption that reads,” Security at the airport getting more straightforward.” The picture has gone viral, with 681K likes, more than 76,000 retweets and thousands of comments.Also Read - Man Hides Gold Worth Rs 15 Lakh Under His Wig, Nabbed at Lucknow Airport

security at the airport getting more straightforward pic.twitter.com/1TBAqPaxQC — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) April 3, 2022

The picture has amused social media users, who are questioning the relevance of the question and how it would contribute to airport security. Many were curious to know what would happen if someone mistakenly pressed ‘Yes’. Another said that the same question is asked when someone applies for an American citizenship.

One user wrote, ”I would just click yes to see what happens.” Another jokingly wrote, ”This is my favourite thing about airports. They expect terrorists to be honest about their profession…” A third commented, “I really don’t understand how, since 9/11, our airport check-in has become more computerised, with much less human-to-human interactions. Given past observations by agents who have noticed suspicious behaviour seems like a bad thing for security.”

Lowkey want to press yes to see what happens https://t.co/0UmyEDzUCJ — Jfredbud (@jfrebud) April 7, 2022

I would just click yes to see what happens😭 https://t.co/q6bsSh6k0X — ਸਿਮਰਨ (@simrannnkj) April 5, 2022

Fun Fact: this is a real question they ask when you apply for American citizenship https://t.co/ST42y7FF8b — Broderick Woodward (@bwoodward95) April 4, 2022

Thinkin is there anyone who ever choose "yes" and what will happen is it like "aaww man you got me lol hha sorry abt that" or what seriously what is expected from this security check https://t.co/NiqEj7I6kB — imbecile 🌈💫 (@xximbecile2) April 4, 2022

I really don't understand how, since 9/11, our airport check-in has become more computerized, w much less human to human interactions. Given past observations by agents who have noticed suspicious behavior, seems like a bad thing for security. — Kerry Troup (@kerryktroup) April 5, 2022

Notably, The US has deployed these AI-powered self-check-in kiosks and cameras at airports across the country.