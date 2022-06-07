New Delhi: In a scene straight out of a Bollywood flick, two Army aspirants chased down mobile phone snatchers who were fleeing in an autorickshaw and managed to recover the device after a fight. The bravery of Mohsin and his friend Shehzad has earned them a reward of Rs 2,000 each and a commendation certificate from the Delhi Police.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Imitates Cute Baby As She Falls Down, Adorable Bond Wins The Internet | Watch

The incident took place on June 1, when Mohsin and Shehzad were returning to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur after meeting the former’s sister in Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad here.

“I and Shehzad were walking from Gujjar Chowk towards Wazirabad Mother Dairy one after the other. Around 6.25 am, an autorickshaw suddenly stopped there. A man got out of the autorickshaw and strangled me from behind while I was talking on the phone. He fled with my mobile phone in the same autorickshaw,” Mohsin said in his complaint.

Meanwhile, Shehzad, who was walking behind Mohsin, chased the autorickshaw and managed to get inside the moving vehicle. Later, Mohsin managed to stop the vehicle, according to the complaint. There was a scuffle between the two sides and the complainant and his friend sustained minor injuries. Mohsin and Shehzad managed to recover the mobile phone, nabbed the accused and handed them over to the police, a senior official said.

The accused were identified as Salman (22), the autorickshaw driver, and Saddam (22), who snatched the mobile phone. Both of them are residents of Seelampur. Mohsin and Shehzad will be rewarded with Rs 2,000 each along with a commendation certificate for their act of bravery.