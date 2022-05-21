Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a man chopped off his penis in Assam’s Sonitpur district, under the influence of cannabis. The incident first came to light on May 19, when Md Sahajul Ali, a resident of Dekar village in Sonitpur district, smoked cannabis and in a state of psychosis, cut off his penis for the “greater good”. Ali is reported to be mentally disturbed and has indulged in similar bizarre acts earlier, including spending a night with a lion.Also Read - Assam Floods: Situation Worsens As 14 Dead, Over 8 Lakh Affected In 29 Of State's 34 Districts

As per media reports, Ali, not only consumes marijuana but also indulges in other hard drugs. However, the psychosis episode that cost him his organ took place under the influence of cannabis. In an interview with Guwahati Times, Ali explained the reason behind his drastic step and said he chopped off his penis to repent for his sins. Also Read - Assam Floods: Heavy Downpour Wreaks Havoc, Over 6 Lakh Affected Across 27 Districts | Key Points

According to Ali, smoking pot is considered a sin in his religion, but he cannot do without the psychoactive drug. “My religion does not allow me to take cannabis. After I smoked it, I was worried that something bad was going to happen to society. I chopped off my penis for the greater good and to repent my action,” Ali told Guwahati Times. Also Read - Passenger Train in Haflong Station Topples As Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc in Assam, Disturbing Visuals Emerge | Watch

Ali further says that if he survives the loss of his phallus, he will not budge from doing similar things again “for the greater good.”

What Video HERE:

According to Ali’s son, his father is mentally unstable and took the bizarre step out of fear of religion. Ali’s friend told the media that he has been indulging in such strange scenarios for many years now, including one time in 2003 when he reportedly spent a night with a lion.