Guwahati: Needless to say, New year's Eve heralds a new beginning and brings hope. But it is also a dangerous time to be on the road as many people get into accidents because of rash and drunk driving. In a bid to prevent such violations, Assam police on Thursday put out a stern yet a quirky warning ahead of New Year's Eve. Using humour and some good intended pun, the Assam police rolled out a special invitation for people who are planning on drinking and driving.

The official handle of the Assam police shared a tweet that reads “If your New Year’s Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. P.S – Stag Entry Allowed.” The banner says, ‘Try not be our guests’ and goes on to sarcastically allow free entry for rash drivers, drunk drivers, and other eligible violators. Further, it also states that a Special performance will be done by DJ Lockup. ”On the Menu is Copcake & other dessert items in our Custard-y,” it further says.

See the post here:

If your New Year's Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. P.S – Stag Entry Allowed. #ThinkBeforeYouDrive #NewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/wnNkONUK9U — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 30, 2021

The tweet has gone viral, and the creative puns have gotten a big thumbs up from internet. People loved Assam police’s witty and innovative ways to make citizens follow law and couldn’t get enough of their swag. One user wrote, ”Appreciation for the person who has done it. Good job Level of Sarcasm and Savage is very high Way to go @assampolice.”

Similarly, the Rajasthan and Mumbai police also used catchy one-liners to warn people against drunken driving ahead of New Year.