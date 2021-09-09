Guwahati: Relationships are complex and tricky, and in this case, downright bizarre! It might sound hard to believe but a middle-aged Muslim woman in Assam has allegedly run away 25 times with different men in the last 10 years. According to an IANS report, the 40-year-old woman ‘eloped’ 25 times in 10 years with different men after she tied the knot with Mafizuddin, a driver by profession, at remote Dhing Lahkar village in Central Assam’s Nagaon district. However, her husband and in-laws accepted her back every time with no serious complaint.Also Read - Bizarre! Japanese Man Steals Over 700 Pieces of Women's Underwear From Laundromats, Arrested

Notably, the woman has two minor sons aged 3 years and 3 months respectively, and a 6-year-old daughter. According to the neighbours of the family, the woman has illicit relations with many young men in the village and has run away with different lovers. However, after a few weeks or months, she always returned to her in-laws family.

Her husband Mafizuddin said that after coming back, his wife promises to not run away again, but fails to keep her commitment.

“Sometimes my wife claimed that she went to her relatives’ houses, some times she said she went to see her ailing relatives. We have three children. Considering the care of the kids we accepted her back every time,” Mafizuddin, told the media.

Nararating his ordeal, he further said, “On Saturday (September 4), when I returned home from work (driving a vehicle), I learned from my father that she had run away after leaving my 3-month-old son at a neighbour’s house. She told a woman in the neighbour’s house that she was going to collect some feed for the goats. I do not know when she will come back.”

The husband said that before leaving on Saturday, his wife took Rs 22,000 and other materials from the house. He is also unaware with whom she ‘eloped’ on Saturday. This is purportedly the 25th time she ran away.

“I would accept her as I genuinely love her and we also have three small children. Who will take care of them if I do not accept my wife? I did not lodge any complaint with the police to avoid legal and other troubles,” Mafizuddin added.

(With IANS inputs)