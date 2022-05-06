Bengaluru: A rather funny incident is going viral on social media wherein a Swiggy agent who was ‘too lazy’ to deliver an order, booked a Dunzo ride to deliver the customer’s food. Yes, we are not kidding! Recently, a man from Bengaluru placed an order on Swiggy at a CCD outlet for coffee. After the order was packed and ready to be delivered, the partner picked it up. However, instead of delivering it himself, the agent booked a person from a delivery app called Dunzo. He even called the customer and asked to give him a 5-star rating on Swiggy. For the unversed, Dunzo is a hyper-local delivery app that connects users to the nearest delivery partner.Also Read - Swiggy to Begin Drone-delivery Service for Groceries in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru

The hilarious post was shared on Twitter by Omkar Joshi that reads, ‘”Peak Bengaluru. I ordered a coffee on Swiggy on CCD. The delivery guy picked it up. But was too lazy to come to deliver it here. So HE DUNZO-ED IT TO ME. And I get a call from him saying ki ‘Bhaiya, maine Dunzo kar diya hai, please 5-star rating dena.”

See the post here:

Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh — Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022

The post has gone viral, eliciting amused responses and funny comments, and many described it as peak Bengaluru behavior. One user wrote, ”Hahahahaha! Absolutely love Bengaluru, the full city is a joke.” Another defended the delivery guy, ”Instead of saying him lazy… Respect his professionalism, likely he paid more than what he can get through swiggy. Some conditions with him didn’t allow to deliver.”

See more reactions:

Sounds like something from an episode of Silicon Valley — Ronojoy Mazumdar (@RonoMaz) May 5, 2022

Actually it looks like Zomato and Swiggy are using Dunzo etc to do their deliveries causing a lot of delays and failed deliveries. @madmanweb went thru this pain recently — Kannan Hariharan (@kannannak) May 5, 2022

It's Benguluru everything can be outsourced — Braj (@erbraj) May 5, 2022

One more layer can be added, the dunzo guy uses an e-bike from yulu to deliver Deliveryception — APJ (@apj234) May 5, 2022

Peakest Bengaluru 🤣🚀 — Himanshu Shukla (@iShuklaHimanshu) May 5, 2022

Collaboration is the next big thing😅😂 — Mridul 🚀 (@MridulRajB1) May 5, 2022

Learn business from him! Tomorrow he may build an Unicorn! — Shreyash Yerawar (@ShreyashTweet) May 5, 2022

The @swiggy_in delivery person should be immediately promoted for his management skills and on-time delivery! 😂🤣😜#nammabengaluru — Nilesh Sawkare (@sawkare101) May 6, 2022

What do you think?