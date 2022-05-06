Viral News: In an increasingly stressful world, a handful of companies are coming up with unique initiatives designed to support mental health and well-being of its employees. Various reports show that job-related stress can take a beating on our bodies, and some companies, thankfully are taking notice. Taking a step in this direction, a Bengaluru-based startup called Wakefit will now allow its staff to take 30-minute naps at work, under the ‘Right to Nap’ policy. Yes, you read it right! Wouldn’t it be a dream come true when your company pays you to sleep at work?Also Read - Viral Video: Water Oozes Out of Mulberry Tree in Europe. Internet is Stunned. Watch

In an email sent to employees yesterday, Wakefit co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda announced that the staff members will now be allowed nap for up to 30 minutes at work. With the subject line, ‘Announcing Your “Right to Nap”‘, Chaitanya said the startup’s employees can nap between 2 to 2.30 PM as a part of the “Official Nap Time”. The company will automatically block the calendars of its over 600 employees during this time.

In the email, Ramalingegowda wrote, “We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch.”

See the tweet here:

He further cited studies from NASA and Harvard that suggested afternoon naps are linked to better performance and productivity. He wrote, “Research shows that afternoon naps help with memory, concentration, creativity, and productivity. A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout.” More so, Wakefit is also working towards creating cosy nap pods and quiet rooms in its office to facilitate a good nap environment, the co-founder wrote.

And needless to say, the move is getting a lot of love on Twitter, and many hailed the new policy. One user wrote, ”Chaitanya Ramalingegowda Man trust me you gonna remodel the entire process of how corporate culture works, it would be a gamechanger decision and first of its kind…kudos to the entire management team who broke the barrier and took this decision. Its more like one of its kind. More to go.”

Companies needs to treat employees like real people not "resource". Here is a Co-Founder of a Mattress company "Wakefit" #workreform pic.twitter.com/Vd2kYb5weu — dinesh chandar (@NothingButCode) May 5, 2022

Wakefit – a Bengaluru based home solutions company, has made naps official during work hours 😮 This obviously cannot go right with every profession but it’s so cool. #Wakefit #Nap #PowerNap pic.twitter.com/iCJM4jhNoO — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 4, 2022

Founded in 2016 by Chaitanya Ramalingegowda and Ankit Garg, the home and sleep solutions startup — offers premium mattresses, pillows, comforters, neck pillows, and back cushions.