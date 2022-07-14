Bengaluru: Guru Purnima celebrations at a temple here saw one lakh play materials used for decoration on Wednesday. A variety of traditional toys and modern sports equipment have been used for the decoration at the Sri Sathya Ganapati Shirdi Sai Temple in JP Nagar where this celebration is an annual event.Also Read - Viral Video: ITBP Constable Sings Toh Chalun From Border, His Soulful Voice Will Leave You Teary-Eyed. Watch

“This year special decoration is being done using 50 different things like children’s play materials. Traditional game equipment like goli, bugari, gilli danda and catapult, as well as various sports equipment including cricket, tennis and hockey items are used here. After Guru Purnima, the material will be given free to the needy,” Ram Mohan Raj, Trustee of Sri Sathya Ganapati Shirdi Sai Temple, said.

“Sports, especially traditional sports, play a very important role in our life. Engaging in daily sports activities increases physical and mental development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged sports activities through programmes like Khelo. The decoration this year was done by adopting this theme,” he elaborated.

Last year, three lakh tablets were used for decoration amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The tablets were later distributed to one lakh families, the organisers said. This year the special decoration will be on display for one week from July 13 onwards.