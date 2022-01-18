Kottayam: Seems 2022 has turned out to be the best year for a painting worker from Kerala who recently hit the jackpot after winning the state government’s Rs 12 crore Christmas-New Year bumper lottery. Sadanandan, a resident of Kudayampadi in Kottayam, bought the lottery ticket from a vendor on Sunday morning, just a few hours before the lucky draw took place in Thiruvananthapuram. On that very afternoon, he got to know that he won the lottery. According to news reports, Sadanandan has been buying lottery tickets for many years but it was only this time that he managed to hit the jackpot.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Grooves to ‘Oo Antava’ From Pushpa, Rocks The Internet | Watch

“I will take care of the future of my children with the prize money,” Sadanandan, the lottery winner, told ANI on Monday. He also wants to pay off his family’s debt and build a better home.

According to a Hindu report, Sadanandan said he decided to buy the lottery ticket from Selvan, a local lottery vendor, to make change for a ₹500 currency note with him. “I was on my way to a meat stall nearby and was looking to get change for the currency note. As the results were announced by the afternoon, I could not believe my luck,” he said.