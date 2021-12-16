Firozabad (UP): People across the country try all sorts of tricks to avail benefits of government schemes. However, in a freak incident, a man married his own sister at a mass marriage event to obtain money from the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivaah Yojana scheme, under which weddings are conducted by the social welfare department. Under the mass wedding scheme, the state government gives Rs 35,000 for each couple apart from household gifts given to them. According to the scheme details, Rs 20,000 is deposited in the brides’ bank account and gifts worth 10,000 rupees are also given.Also Read - Viral Video: Ex-Boyfriend Crashes Varmala Ceremony, Forcefully Puts Sindoor on Bride's Maang | Watch

The marriage took place in Tundla in Firozabad on December 11 and came to light when the local villagers identified the married couple as brother and sister. After videos and photos from the event began circulating, the villagers identified one of the couples, who got married, as alleged brother and sister.

The event was organised on the premises of the Tundla Block Development Office in which 51 other couples were also married. Block Development Officer of Tundla, Naresh Kumar said that action will be taken against the people involved. An FIR has also been registered against the brother whose Aadhar card is being verified currently. Household items provided to the 'couple' under the scheme have also been taken away.

In a similar incident last year, a Punjabi man married his own sister in order to take her to Australia. Notably, Manpreet Singh, who belongs to a village in Bathinda had gone to Australia and got settled there since 2012. His sister Amandeep Kaur also wanted to go to Australia, but her visa got rejected many times. So the brother-sister duo Singh sketched a cunning plan of a fake marriage.

(With IANS inputs)