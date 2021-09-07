Bhopal: A ladyfinger or bhindi is usually green in color and has sticky texture, but in a rare development, a farmer has given a twist to the green vegetable. Notably, Misrilal Rajput from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal is growing red okra in his garden, and claims it is healthier than the existing natural variety.Also Read - Minor Girls Paraded Naked in Drought-hit MP Village as Part of 'Ritual' to Please Rain God

However, what's most striking about the red okra is its whopping price! While normal okra is available around ₹40 per kg in Delhi, the red ladyfinger costs a bomb. "This ladyfinger is 5-7 times more expensive than ordinary ladyfingers. It is being sold from ₹75-80 to ₹300-400 per 250 gram/500 gram in some malls," Rajput.

Why is it so expensive?

“The ladyfinger that I grow is red in colour instead of its usual green colour. It is more beneficial and nutritious than green ladyfinger. It is extremely beneficial for people who are facing heart and blood pressure issues, diabetes, high cholesterol,” Rajput told news agency ANI.

On the process of cultivation, he said, “I had purchased 1 kg seeds from an agricultural research institute in Varanasi. I sowed them in the first week of July. In around 40 days, it started growing.”