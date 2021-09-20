“We have learnt from the local sources that an elderly person has received Rs 52 crore in the bank account. The intimation has been given to senior officials of the district, as well as the concerned bank. The investigation is on,” said Manoj Pandey, sub-inspector of Katra police station.
This is not the first case in Bihar. In fact, two school students of Class 6 of Katihar became millionaires on Thursday. Katihar DM Udayan Mishra however claimed that it was a technical error.
Besides, a person named Ranjit Das of Khagaria district also received Rs 5.5 lakh in the bank account. Das refused to return the amount. He claimed that PM Narendra Modi had promised Rs 15 lakh to every countryman and it was the first instalment. As he did not return the money, the bank had registered an FIR against him. He is currently lodged in jail.