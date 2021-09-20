Muzaffarpur: Crores of rupees keep pouring into individual bank accounts of people in Bihar these days. The latest incident is from Singari village in Muzaffarpur district. Ram Bahadur Shah, an elderly farmer has received Rs 52 crore in his bank account. The incident came to light on Friday when Shah went to the CSP outlet in Katra to inquire whether the elderly pension was credited to his account or not.Also Read - One Rupee Coin Sold For Rs 10 Crore at Online Auction. Here's Why

The operator of CSP, logged in his account and was shocked to see Rs 52 crore in the available balance ledger. The news spread like wildfire in the area.

“We are poor villagers dependent on farming. We urge the state government to give me some amount so that the rest of my life becomes easy and smooth,” Shah said.