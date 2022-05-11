Purnia: People do all sorts of crazy things when they are in love, and often so forget that their actions can harm others. In one such bizarre incident reported from Bihar’s Purnia, an electrician was found guilty of frequently cutting power supply to a village in order to meet his girlfriend under the cover of darkness.Also Read - Viral Video: Sisters-in-Law Play Spin The Wheel Game With Groom to Demand Money During Joota-Chupai | Watch

The electrician’s insane trick was busted when people in Ganeshpur village in Purnia district realized that neighbouring villages didn’t have any disruption. For months, they had been suffering frequent power cuts and they decided to find out what exactly was the problem, The Tribune reported. After they looked into the matter, they were shocked to realise that it an electrician had been cutting power supply of village to meet his girlfriend in darkness. The villagers then made a plan to catch him and busted the two at a local school when the power supply was disrupted again.

Visibly angry, the villagers beat up the electrician, and he was also tonsured and paraded through the village. To chalk out a solution, the villagers then made him marry his girlfriend in the presence of the Sarpanch and other village council members.

“The man was married to the girl in the presence of the Sarpanch and other village council members,” villager Marar Ram Murmu told the local media on Thursday.

The villagers didn’t file any police case against the electrician and the police said that they will act only when they receive a complaint.