Kannauj: In a bizarre incident, a daily wage labourer became a ‘billionaire’- even if it was only for a few hours. Notably, 45-year-old Bihari Lal was left stunned after he withdrew Rs 100 from his Jan Dhan account from Jan Seva Kendra only to receive an SMS that showed a balance of Rs 2,700 crore in his account. He was at his native place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district as the brick kiln unit was shut due to the monsoon. Bihari Lal works as a labourer at a brick kiln in Rajasthan and earns Rs 600 to 800 per day.Also Read - Viral Video: TMC's Mahua Moitra And Her 'Louis Vitton Bag' Trend Big on Twitter. What You Need to Know

Bihari Lal went to the bank mitra who checked the account and confirmed the amount in his account. He said he asked a bank official to check the account thrice.

“I then asked him to check my account again, after which he checked it thrice. Even when I could not believe it, he took out the bank statement and gave it to me. I saw Rs 2,700 crore lying in my account,” said Bihari Lal while talking to the media.

However, his happiness was short lived because when he reached the branch to check his account, he was told that the balance was just Rs 126. Later, the bank’s lead district manager Abhishek Sinha told reporters that the account was investigated and it had only Rs 126.

“It could apparently be a banking error. The account of Bihar Lal has been seized for a while and the matter has been brought to the knowledge of senior bank officials,” he said.

In a similar incident last year, the bank accounts of two boys in Bihar’s Katihar received a hefty amount of money that took the whole village by surprise. The amount credited in the accounts of class 6 students Gurucharan Biswas and Ashish Kumar was more than Rs 900 crore! The issue came to light after the boys visited the local Centralised Precessing Centre (CPC) of State Bank of India (SBI) to find out about the amount deposited by the state government for school uniforms. However, they were left shocked after they found out about the huge sum of money.