Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India's biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra's Twitter is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. In his latest post, the business tycoon shared an old picture and revealed about his childhood aspirations. Responding to a question, Mahindra wrote how he wanted to be a filmmaker back in his school and college days and shared a black and white throwback photo.

“@anandmahindra Ji, you are now leading a Giant Mahindra group… But what was your ambition during your School/College days? Have you ever felt like missing some other favourite profession?” they asked. In reply, the business tycoon shared about the time when he wanted to be a filmmaker. Sharing the picture, the business tycoon shared that he shot the documentary in a remote village near Indore.

“Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker and was studied film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using?” he wrote.

See the picture here:

Easy to answer this. I wanted to be a filmmaker & was studied film in college. My thesis was a film I made at the ‘77 Kumbh Mela. But this pic was while shooting a documentary in a remote village near Indore. Anyone old enough to guess which handheld 16mm camera I was using? https://t.co/xmLuuLrv3A pic.twitter.com/oKCddQFyGf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 20, 2022

Shared yesterday, the picture has garnered over 2600 likes and several comments and shares on the microblogging platform. His revelation about not having chosen his passion as a career option, resonated with many on Twitter. One user wrote, “the film industry’s loss was the automotive industry’s gain! but hey, never say never?”

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also commented on the post and wrote, This is indeed a revelation! If you ever decide to go behind a camera (as a hobby of course! We want you behind the wheel at @MahindraRise forever), you are always welcome to Madhya Pradesh – a favourite destination of global film makers.

This is indeed a revelation! If you ever decide to go behind a camera (as a hobby of course! We want you behind the wheel at @MahindraRise forever), you are always welcome to Madhya Pradesh – a favourite destination of global film makers. 😊 https://t.co/EojJCQklIq — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 21, 2022

Here are other reactions:

Thank you for sharing this Sir🙏 — Amit kumar (@Lively_Amit) January 20, 2022

Mahindra ji…! Extremely happy to see your reply. Thank u sir. I'm not aware of that model. But some elder people says it was "Palliard Bolex"16 mm" model… Anyway, I feel, Mahindra as a film maker could never be familiar than Mahindra as a World class Automaker 🤣 — Eswaran (@eswarjpm) January 20, 2022

Sir, Good to hear from you about your interest that you want to filmmaker, you are a role model for many youngsters as Succesful Businessman. People admire you as Leader of Mahindra Group — sujeet singhal (@sujeetsinghal) January 20, 2022

Sir, if you would have opted for film making I am sure all ur movies would be a blockbuster.. And you would be at great heights in Bollywood too.. . — Sunil Singh (@Delhi11Ss) January 20, 2022

