New Delhi: Needless to say, Indians have a sweet tooth and it's difficult to resist mithais. Recently, a Tamil Nadu police officer shared his pain of not being allowed to have jalebis and it sure will resonate with a lot of users. In a Twitter post, IPS officer Sandeep Mittal wrote how during his childhood days, he used to love jalebi, a piece of which cost 25 paise. Further he shared how he dreamt of eating 3-4 jalebis everyday once he grew up and earned. Unfortunately his dream of eating jalebi could not be fulfilled as his wife didn't allow him to eat sweets.

He wrote in his tweet, "During childhood, a big jalebi cost 25 paise. I used to think that after growing up, I would earn and eat three or four jalebis daily. Now even after earning, my wife doesn't allow me to eat Jalebi".

See the tweet here:

बचपन में २५ पैसे की एक बड़ी जलेबी आती थी। सोचते थे कि बड़े होने के बाद कमाएंगे और रोज़ तीन-चार जलेबी खाया करेंगे। अब कमाने लगे तो बीवी जलेबी खाने नहीं देती। pic.twitter.com/W9pxYWqnVY — Dr. Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) July 17, 2021

Well, his hilarious tweet went viral but his wife’s reply to his complain took the cake. Dr Richa Mittal replied saying, “Today, you come home”, which left netizens in splits.

आज आप घर आओ…. https://t.co/bBkz1CjoZi — Office of Dr. Richa Mittal🇮🇳 (@drairicha) July 18, 2021

One of the users commented, “Sir aaj to apki khair nahi Mam se kaise bachenge.” Another wrote, “Aaj sir ko Jalebi milegi ya fir dande padenge.”