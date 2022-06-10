Gaya: A youth travelled around 190 km perched precariously under the engine of the Sarnath Budh Purnima Express train in Bihar before he was rescued at the Gaya station but fled before he could be questioned, an official said on Tuesday. The youth was spotted by the train driver at 4 am on Monday when the train reached Gaya railway station. In a statement to the Railway Protection Force, the driver said that he heard a human screaming from somewhere below, immediately went to check it with a torch light, and spotted a person in a narrow space underneath the traction motor.Also Read - Robber Hanging From Bridge in Bihar's Begusarai Snatches Phone From Train Passenger. Watch Viral Video

“I immediately called Railway Protection Force personnel to extricate him. The youth looked mentally unstable. His health has deteriorated due to the extreme heat generated from the engine. When RPF personnel were taking him out, he was asking for water,” he said in his statement.