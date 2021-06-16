Lahore: In a bizarre incident, a group of police officers in Pakistan arrested 19 staff members of a fast-food joint after they refused to give them free burgers. The incident happened on Saturday at the famous takeaway eatery chain Johnny & Jugnu in Lahore. Also Read - This Pakistani Artist Got Arrested by Lahore Police For a Bizarre Reason, Twitter Calls it 'Shameful'

Burger joint Johnny & Jugnu said in a statement on Facebook that a group of police officers had visited its store late last week asking for free food, “which has become a common practice for them.” After the workers denied giving them free burgers, “the police officers threatened our managers and left, only to return the next day to further harass and pressurize our teams on ground with baseless arguments.”

Miffed at the refusal, the whole staff of Johnny & Jugnu was detained for seven hours overnight on Saturday. The eatery was left with an unattended kitchen and hungry customers. “This is not the first time something like this has happened with our kitchen teams at our restaurant, but we want to make sure this is the last,” the fast-food chain added in its statement.

After the arrest created furore, the police officers involved in the incident have been suspended. Punjab Police Official on his official Twitter handle wrote, ”IG Punjab Inam Ghani have taken notice of the Johnny and Jugnu restaurant incident and have suspended the SHO Defence C and the staff of the police station involved. No one is allowed to take law into his own hands. Injustice will not be tolerated. All of them will be punished.”

Pakistan’s police officers are infamous for corruption and for demanding kickbacks from local businesses.