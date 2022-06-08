New York: In a never-heard bizarre incident, hundreds of cockroaches were released in a New York courtroom during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment on Tuesday. According to Associated Press, the clash broke out during proceedings in Albany City Court for four people for an arrest at the state Capitol. In the altercation that followed, hundreds of cockroaches brought into the courthouse in plastic containers were released, according to the state court system. A defendant who started to film the courtroom proceedings was told to stop.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Attacks Baby Elephant, Watch How His Mother Rescues Him

“And what it looks like is they were put there intentionally. I don’t want to jump to any sort of conclusions or make any accusations but it seems that they were put there as some form of protest,” said Darrell Camp with the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

The bug release was being investigated while the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day for fumigation.

Court officers arrested a 34-year-old woman in the audience for charges related to the altercation, including disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence.

She was released, and it was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf. “What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” read a statement from the Office of Court Administration.