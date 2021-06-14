Viral News: In today’s edition of bizarre news, a burglar broke into a couple’s home in California and took a shower instead of stealing stuff. Yes, this really happened! On June 3, Steve Bauer’s wife him up at around 11pm after she heard the sound of running water. When they investigated the sound, they found broken glass by the front door. Also Read - Gold Heist: Burglars Kill Two People, Steal 17-kg Gold from Jeweller's Residence in Tamil Nadu

He then grabbed his gun and decided to follow the sound to find out what was going on. When he reached there, he was surprised to find the house-breaker on his stairs – wearing nothing but a towel, having just had a shower.

“She woke me up and in a panicked way said, ‘Get the gun, there’s somebody upstairs.’ I grabbed the gun. I don’t keep it loaded, but I can do it pretty darn quickly and that’s what I did, and to be quite honest, walked out first, forgot my shorts, so my wife helped me with that,” Bauer told CNN.

Steve then held the man at gunpoint to ensure he didn’t try to escape. When deputies got to the house, Steve still had the 25-year-old youth at gunpoint. The intruder was arrested from the scene and has since been charged with burglary.

According to the Sacramento Bee, deputies allege that the suspect, the burglar identified as Tiago Carrola Freitas broke into the home through a window on the front door using a ceramic lawn statue of a rabbit. Freitas was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and is being held on a $60,000 bail.