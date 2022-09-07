Bhopal: In a bizarre yet hilarious incident, a man was so frustrated with the non-availability of spoon and bowl at a samosa shop that he dialed up the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s helpline number. The incident tool place on August 30, when the man identified as Vansh Bahadur went to a shop named Rakesh Samosa. The employee at the samosa shop denied serving the dish with cutlery. When his demands were not met, Bahadur dialled up the number to register a complaint against the shop.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Sells Chocolates on Mumbai Local Train, Her Integrity Inspires The Internet | Watch

According to a report in India Today, the man identified as Vansh Bahadur, in his complaint said on call that “There is a shop named Rakesh Samosa at Chhatarpur bus stand. The person who gets the samosa packed here has not given a spoon or a bowl to him. Please get the problem resolved as soon as possible.”

The complaint initially accepted by the helpline, however, it was terminated later on September 5. Sources said that Bahadur’s complaint was filed for over five days and it was closed only after brainstorming. The remark in the complaint read — ‘The complaint has been disposed of due to the complaint/suggestion you have filed online on the CM Helpline Portal.’

Meanwhile, people on social media were thoroughly amused with the story and made jokes.