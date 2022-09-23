Viral News: Trust the internet to give you a daily dose of humour, and bizarre content. From amusing animal content to hilarious videos and funny matrimonial ads, there is no dearth of bizarre content on the internet. Recently, a man’s newspaper advertisement about losing his death certificate, has left the internet in splits. As you all know, a death certificate is a document which is only made when a person dies. In the now-viral ad, the man states that he lost his death certificate in Assam’s Lumding Bazaar on September 7. He also furnishes other details like the registration and serial number of the certificate, along with his name and father’s name. “I have lost my death certificate at Lumding Bazar (in Assam) dated 07/09/22,” the advertisement read.Also Read - Viral Video: Ferocious Pitbull Attacks a Cow in Kanpur, Bites Its Jaw & Refuses to Let Go | Watch

A picture of the hilarious print advertisement was posted on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rupin Sharma. “It happens only in India,” Sharma captioned the post. Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Elephant Thanks Tamil Nadu Foresters After Reuniting With Her Baby. Watch

MAN’S NEWSPAPER AD ABOUT LOSING DEATH CERTIFICATE: SEE VIRAL TWEET

Needless to say, the unusual ad has caught the attention of Twitterati who are left both amused and stumped. Many wondered where are they required to send the certificate if they find it. One user jokingly said, “Someone has lost his own death certificate. If anyone finds it, please return his death certificate to him. Please treat this as urgent – else the ghost will get angry.” Another commented, “If found where the certificate has to be delivered Heaven or Hell?” A third quipped, “**ALERT** If anyone finds the death certificate the person who has advertised please don’t rush to return it back !!!!” A fourth added, “First time someone lost his death certificate.”

Recently, a recent matrimonial ad carried a rather unusual request, while seeking a groom for a woman. Towards the end, it had a unique disclaimer that reads, “Software engineers kindly do not call.” A “fair MBA beautiful girl from Rich Family Business Background” is looking for a groom. The groom should either be an “IAS/IPS, a working doctor, or an industrialist, from the same caste”. While all these aspects are fairly common in an ad, the funniest part is the ad specifically states software engineers to not call.