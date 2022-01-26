Viral News: While it’s essential to talk about menstruation to bring much-needed awareness, a Spanish influencer has made a bizarre period claim that has shocked and disgusted people across the world. 30-year-old Jasmine Alicia Carter has revealed that she drinks her period blood and claims that it improves her health and well-being. Not only that, she also claims that she applies her menstrual blood on the face, and uses it to create ‘period paintings’, New York Post reported. The 30-year-old woman is a mother of one and is a mentor who coaches women to ‘understand and reclaim the inherent sacredness that lies within their entire menstrual cycle’.Also Read - Viral Video: Italian Man Tries Samosa For The First Time, His Reaction is Just Adorable | Watch

“We are here because of our vaginas and our blood and women don’t take enough credit for that,” Carter reportedly said, adding women have historically been “taught to be ashamed of our periods”. She further says tampons and menstrual pads contain chemicals to “hide our blood and compromise the natural functioning of our periods.”

Jasmine says that period blood is ‘highly-packed with nutrients’ such as protein, iron and stem cells and adds there are so many ways you can use it if you choose to collect it. Explaining the process, she says that she collects fresh period blood with a menstrual cup and take a sip. She then pours it into a container, before applying it with a brush or her fingers as a ‘period face mask’

“When I drink my period blood, I will usually squat on the toilet, remove my menstrual cup and take a sip. I’m so connected to my body that I know exactly how much blood to drink. ‘Sometimes it’s just a sip, and sometimes it’s a whole menstrual cup because I need more nutrients.”

Carter says ‘period blood’ face masks are great for the skin. “When I first put my fresh menstrual blood on my face, it felt so natural. The feeling is very refreshing and cooling on the skin.”

Despite her claims, dermatologists say there isn’t any evidence to back up the notion of period blood as a medicinal holy grail. “In theory, menstrual blood has many properties that are beneficial to the skin, such as anti-inflammatory properties and stem cells, but there is no current scientific evidence that supports the use of menstrual blood as a mask,” Texas dermatologist Jennifer Vickers told Cosmopolitan.