Ujjain: Needless to say, Indian weddings are full of drama and have all the elements of a masala movie. However, there are a few things which are so bizarre that they are beyond the realm of understanding. Now, in a similar incident reported from Madhya Pradesh village, two brides married the wrong grooms after a mix-up due to a power cut!

According to Times of India, the incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on May 5 when Rameshlal’s two daughters, Nikita and Karishma were getting married to Dangwara Bhola and Ganesh, two youths from different families. Both of the brides were in customary veils and because of the power cut, things got mixed up, as the dress of both brides were the same. All the rituals were duly conducted and no one even noticed the grave error. The wedding pandit also got the grooms to do rounds with the ‘changed’ brides.

However, once the grooms took their brides home, the mix-up came to light. After a brief dispute, a settlement was reached wherein the brides and the grooms were asked to perform the rituals with their right partners the next day.

Meanwhile, Congress state media coordinator Narendra Saluja took a dig at the state government over the incident and tweeted: “Strange incident reported during ongoing electricity crisis in Shivraj Government…. Two bride sisters got mixed up due to a power failure.”

शिवराज सरकार में चल रहे बिजली संकट से हुआ अजीबोग़रीब वाक्या… उज्जैन के असलाना गाँव में बिजली गुल होने से दो दुल्हन बहने आपस में बदल गयी.. मामाजी , आपकी सरकार के इस बिजली संकट से भांजियाँ भी नही बच पा रही है…

आख़िर सरकार कब नींद से जागेगी , बिजली संकट स्वीकारेगी…? pic.twitter.com/IMC79I46vz — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) May 9, 2022

However, BJP MLA and party state spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodiya denied there was any power cut when this incident was reported.