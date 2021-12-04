Viral News: Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight were shocked and startled after a woman allegedly started breastfeeding her hairless cat during the flight. A flight attendant told her repeatedly to stop and put her cat back in its cage, however, the woman refused. According to Newsweek, the incident happened on November 13 on a flight from Syracuse, New York, headed to Atlanta, Georgia.Also Read - Viral Video: Indonesian YouTuber Dances on Sooryavanshi Song Najaa, Akshay Kumar Loves It

A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet while in flight to alert the crew on the ground that the person sitting in seat “13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when [flight attendant] requested.”

Someone just texted me this… what the actual hell? pic.twitter.com/B0ri97fh2D — Ryan Spellman (@JustJettingThru) November 23, 2021

In a TikTok video, flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth said, “This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby. Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.” She said security met the flight “just to tell her that she couldn’t do that again, cause it was weird and gross.”

Elizabeth revealed in another video that security got involved. However, she was unsure of what happened to the woman and her cat once the plane touched down in Atlanta.

Notably, Delta allows passengers to bring small dogs and cats as “emotional support animals” into the cabin during a flight, but they must stay in a carrier under the seat in front for the entire flight.

Delta Airlines has not yet commented on the incident.